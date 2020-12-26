i9-10850k running hot even with 2 CPU and 4 case fans

I just built a new PC around the i9-10850K CPU. Motherboard is ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO Intel Z490.
Cooler is the famous EVO 212, single fan version, but with a 2nd Noctua fan added. Nice fan BTW for $20.

I have another (cheap) 120mm case fan right "upwind" of the CPU, on the back of the case sucking air in, blowing onto the CPU. Then one (cheap) fan above the CPU sucking air out. 2 more case fans in the front sucking air in, which came with the case.

Everything is running smoothly on the new rig, except for the CPU temps. I have installed Linux Mint 20 (my Linux distro of choice).
I use the program "sensors" to report current motherboard temperatures.

My CPU test of choice is to do some CPU mining. All 10 cores keep hitting 100C or close to it (it's clearly "auto throttling" to preserve the CPU which is inefficient for mining).
If I quit the CPU mining, the cores instantly drop to the 40's C, and then drift down to the 30's from there.

When I first tested this PC, I was getting poor mining performance -- on par with my 5-year-old i7-5820K. I went into the bios and basically followed the first few steps for overclocking: set MCE to enabled, the CPU to 4.9 GHz and turned on "Synch all Cores".
This was to get a baseline before doing any real overclocking -- to get a feel for what your rig's thermals are at the start.
By the "first few steps of overlocking", I'm referring to this article: https://www.overclockers.com/how-to-overclock-the-i9-10900k-a-guide-for-taming-the-beast/

Well, my thermals are pretty bad. It's already throttling the CPU as the cores continually hit 100C. Why? My cooler seems quite beefy and has 4 copper tubes, etc. -- it's a real classic for air cooling.

Is air cooling simply insufficient to get decent performance out of this CPU (assuming no overclocking)?

Here's my issue: my CPU mining performance is better than it was originally, but it's still significantly slower than my Ryzen server which, as you can see below, has only 72.8% the CPUmark score of this new rig. And call me crazy, but CPU mining should be a pretty good indicator or benchmark for real-world CPU performance in other software as well, right? (video editing, graphics, compiling software, creating ZIP archives, etc., all the things I do on a daily or weekly basis)

I'm not looking to overclock. I'd just like to get that 23,316 CPUmark performance, nothing more, nothing less. But so far I'm not seeing it. Is my CPU defective? Do I need to set something different in the BIOS?

My old main PC, built 5 years ago:
Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-5820K CPU @ 3.30GHz
13,012 CPUmarks

Recent server build:
AMD RYZEN 7 2700X 8-Core 3.7 GHz
16,985 CPUmarks

Brand-New PC built 12/15/20:
i9-10850K
23,316 CPUmarks
 
am i ready that right, youre trying to hit 4.9GHz with a 212? thats not gonna work. set it back to stock, make sure your fans are push/pull and not mounted with both blowing into the heat sink and flip the back fan to exhaust.
 
am i ready that right, youre trying to hit 4.9GHz with a 212? thats not gonna work. set it back to stock, make sure your fans are push/pull and not mounted with both blowing into the heat sink and flip the back fan to exhaust.
Yes, that's right. As I said, I'm just after "decent" performance, which I define as "23,316 CPUmarks". I would like to think this CPU can deliver way more performance than my 5-year-old i7-5820, even with this 212 air cooler.

The CPU is currently push/pull. The "push" is the stock fan that came with the 212. The "pull" is the Noctua which is blowing much more air (out of the CPU, towards the blu-ray DVD drive).

My case has ventilation on the top of it -- I removed the silly "dust screen" to improve airflow. I have a cheap 120mm fan attached to the EXTERIOR of the case, sucking air out of the case and blowing it upward. I could do this with a second fan as well, if I wanted.

Before I set the CPU to 4.9GHz in the bios, the thing was staying at 800 MHz or something, giving me horrible CPU performance, even under load. I think the BIOS reported a minimum 800 MHz and a max 3200 MHz. But whatever it was set to, I was getting equal-to-worse performance compared to my i7-5820. That machine was built in Nov 2015 and it wasn't state-of-the-art even then. So "the same as my old PC" just isn't going to do it for me. Is this CPU *that bad* as far as overheating while not delivering the promised performance?

I wish my Ryzen 3900x would have worked out -- I kept getting freeze ups. But that thing really ran when it wasn't locking up. That CPU/MOBO was the same price, but 32K CPUmarks!
 
I hardly know where to begin. First off, who bases their purchase decisions on Passmark CPU scores?

The CPU will report 800MHz or around there at idle. This is normal and this is fine. It will ramp up when needed. That's not what's impacting performance. The clock speeds are dynamic and change based on the workload. And using something like Passmark CPU marks to define performance is ridiculous. It's an arbitrary number. Intel hasn't come a long way in terms of IPC since then so you will only see a meaningful difference in performance in specific use case scenarios. Setting the CPU to 4.9GHz also will prevent it from turbo boosting to higher frequencies which impact single threaded performance. I've tested the Core i9-10900K extensively and leaving the thing at stock clocks (allowing for up to 5.3GHz on a 10900K) usually results in better performance than a 5.1GHz all core overclock. Of course, this depends on your actual workload. You know, the thing people actually use to define performance.

Also, Ryzen's are perfectly stable. If it isn't, there was an issue there which isn't likely processor related. It could have been motherboard, firmware, memory, or whatever. And yeah, it was going to get more "CPU marks" because it has a higher core and thread count than the 10850K does.
 
thats really gonna mess with with airflow. put both noctuas on it. the 212 is also not a good enough cooler for any chip at 4.9.

that was probably your power saving setting, and is normal. in windows you set it to max performance to keep the cpu at full speed.
 
