i9-10850k running hot even with 2 CPU and 4 case fans

I just built a new PC around the i9-10850K CPU. Motherboard is ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII HERO Intel Z490.
Cooler is the famous EVO 212, single fan version, but with a 2nd Noctua fan added. Nice fan BTW for $20.
I have another (cheap) 120mm case fan right "upwind" of the CPU, on the back of the case sucking air in, blowing onto the CPU. Then one (cheap) fan above the CPU sucking air out. 2 more case fans in the front sucking air in, which came with the case.
Everything is running smoothly on the new rig, except for the CPU temps. I have installed Linux Mint 20 (my Linux distro of choice).
I use the program "sensors" to report current motherboard temperatures.
My CPU test of choice is to do some CPU mining. All 10 cores keep hitting 100C or close to it (it's clearly "auto throttling" to preserve the CPU which is inefficient for mining).
If I quit the CPU mining, the cores instantly drop to the 40's C, and then drift down to the 30's from there.
When I first tested this PC, I was getting poor mining performance -- on par with my 5-year-old i7-5820K. I went into the bios and basically followed the first few steps for overclocking: set MCE to enabled, the CPU to 4.9 GHz and turned on "Synch all Cores".
This was to get a baseline before doing any real overclocking -- to get a feel for what your rig's thermals are at the start.
By the "first few steps of overlocking", I'm referring to this article: https://www.overclockers.com/how-to-overclock-the-i9-10900k-a-guide-for-taming-the-beast/
Well, my thermals are pretty bad. It's already throttling the CPU as the cores continually hit 100C. Why? My cooler seems quite beefy and has 4 copper tubes, etc. -- it's a real classic for air cooling.
Is air cooling simply insufficient to get decent performance out of this CPU (assuming no overclocking)?
Here's my issue: my CPU mining performance is better than it was originally, but it's still significantly slower than my Ryzen server which, as you can see below, has only 72.8% the CPUmark score of this new rig. And call me crazy, but CPU mining should be a pretty good indicator or benchmark for real-world CPU performance in other software as well, right? (video editing, graphics, compiling software, creating ZIP archives, etc., all the things I do on a daily or weekly basis)
I'm not looking to overclock. I'd just like to get that 23,316 CPUmark performance, nothing more, nothing less. But so far I'm not seeing it. Is my CPU defective? Do I need to set something different in the BIOS?
My old main PC, built 5 years ago:
Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-5820K CPU @ 3.30GHz
13,012 CPUmarks
Recent server build:
AMD RYZEN 7 2700X 8-Core 3.7 GHz
16,985 CPUmarks
Brand-New PC built 12/15/20:
i9-10850K
23,316 CPUmarks
