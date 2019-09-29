i7-9700k/Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra/32GB DDR4-3000 RGB Combo, Thunderbolt 3 card, Steam and XB1 games

Crossed over to team Red and these are up for sale. Purchased last August from Microcenter, the motherboard and CPU are working great and have always been water cooled. First a H115i then a custom water loop. Both are retail parts and come with original box and accessories for the motherboard and possibly the CPU. Receipt for both will be included for warranty purposes. The g.skill TridentZ RGB memory was purchased here on the HardForums around the same time:
I also have Gigabyte's Thunderbolt 3 add in card.
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GC-TITAN-RIDGE-rev-10#kf
This card will provide 2 Thunderbolt 3 ports with video via displayport passthrough. Very handy if you have a hackintosh build, array or external hard drives or thunderbolt displays. Also provides additional USB-C ports. This card requires two 6 pin power cords and only works in specific slots on their motherboards. Works perfect with this Aorus motherboard.
Motherboard, CPU, RAM Combo - $500
Thunderbolt 3 card - $60, $45 if purchased with combo
Added more games!
Ask about multiple title discounts - NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED!
Steam games, I have too much of a backlog and have some of these on other platform to claim these, so up for sale they go. My prices are better than Humble, CDKeys and Steam! I will trade game keys for other game keys, let me know what you have! I will beat CD Keys, Steam, Humble or GOG!
Jurassic World Evolution with Deluxe Dinosaur Pack - $35
Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - $30
Warsaw - $19
Horace - $10
Mo:Astray - $10
Rise of Industry - $23
Heave Ho - $7
Neoverse - $15
The Swords of Ditto: Mormos's Curse - $12
Train Valley 2 - $12
Raiden V Director's Cut - $20
Turok 2: Seeds of Evil - $15
TRUBERBROOK - $20
The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - $20
Gris - $13
Driftland: The Magic Revival - $24
Opus Magnum - $15
Planet Coaster w/ World's Fair Pack DLC - $13
F1 2019 Anniversary Edition - $16
Turok - $12
Battle Chasers: Nightwar - $6
NiffelHeim - $12
Etherborn - $11
AI War 2 - $12
Desert Child - $10
Dark Future - Blood Red States - $5
XMorph Defense - $15
Phantom Doctrine - $20
Aegis Defenders - $15
Blasphemous - $15
Ancestors Legacy - $25
Dead in Vinland - $15
Two Point Hospital - $24
Unrailed! - $10
TrailMakers - $10
Mages of Mystralia - $15
Them's Fightin Herds - $10
Graveyard Keeper - $15
Night Call - $15
Project Warlock - $8
Cryofall - $15
Book of Demons - $15
Pathfinder Kingmaker - $15
Warestone TD - $10
Underhero - $10
The Hex -$8
Train Simulator 2020 - $10
Sword Legacy Omen - $14
Regular Human Basketball - $3
Chasm - $14
Star Wars™ Jedi Knight Dark Forces II - $3
Star Wars™: Dark Forces - $3
Star Wars™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005) - $5
BASEBALL STARS 2 - $5
THE LAST BLADE - $5
SHOCK TROOPERS $2
SHOCK TROOPERS 2nd Squad - $3
TWINKLE STAR SPRITES - $3
Viking: Battle for Asgard - $10
Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine - $3
Xbox One games, all new:
Dishonored Definitive Edition - Digital code - $10 code PMd
Dishonored Death of the Outsider, new Xbox One - $13 shipped
H E A T W A R E
