I7-9700k and I9-9900k $100 off at Best Buy

Xerack

Gawd
Jan 24, 2006
Not sure if these are *HOT* deals but not too bad? I'm not sure how long this lasts...maybe just today?

https://www.bestbuy.com/site/promo/desktops-offer-20170407


Also,
I'm currently running an 8700k - would this be worth upgrading to? I've been waiting on possibly getting a 5950x and new board....but that might be a bit down the road.

I'm just considering it because I'm running an RTX 3090 now...

Just added the following pic

1611999076381.png
 
