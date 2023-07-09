I7 9700, Z370, NVME, gtx 1070 combo

I went with a new AMD 7900x setup so I'm selling my old intel I7 setup. All you need is some DDR4 ram (this sold separately already), a case, a PSU, and you're good to go.



The CPU is an ES I7 9700, but I've been running it for around 3 years with zero issues. This is still a very capable gaming setup, 8 core/8 thread that boosts to 4.5ghz on all 8 cores, only 100mhz under the 9700k and this CPU runs cool as a cucumber as it's only 65w TDP. Honestly you could just run a stock cooler on it probably but I don't have one to include. I ran the Arctic Freezer 33 that's included, and this CPU never saw anything over 65c when I was running it.



Motherboard is an ASRock Z370 Killer SLI. Never had a single issue with it, decent low/mid range board.



Samsung 1tb 980 M.2 NVME drive- Worked great when pulled, wiped and formatted



Gigabyte gtx 1070 GPU- Great little card, runs cool despite being a single fan. Still great on 1080p and some older games on 2k. Still a capable low-mid range card.



Price is $260 shipped in the USA for everything.



Paypal goods and services is my preferred payment. Heatware under 87dtna, 354-0-0. I've been around a long time.