I7 9700, Z370, NVME, gtx 1070 combo

I went with a new AMD 7900x setup so I'm selling my old intel I7 setup. All you need is some DDR4 ram (this sold separately already), a case, a PSU, and you're good to go.

The CPU is an ES I7 9700, but I've been running it for around 3 years with zero issues. This is still a very capable gaming setup, 8 core/8 thread that boosts to 4.5ghz on all 8 cores, only 100mhz under the 9700k and this CPU runs cool as a cucumber as it's only 65w TDP. Honestly you could just run a stock cooler on it probably but I don't have one to include. I ran the Arctic Freezer 33 that's included, and this CPU never saw anything over 65c when I was running it.

Motherboard is an ASRock Z370 Killer SLI. Never had a single issue with it, decent low/mid range board.

Samsung 1tb 980 M.2 NVME drive- Worked great when pulled, wiped and formatted

Gigabyte gtx 1070 GPU- Great little card, runs cool despite being a single fan. Still great on 1080p and some older games on 2k. Still a capable low-mid range card.

Price is $260 shipped in the USA for everything.

Paypal goods and services is my preferred payment. Heatware under 87dtna, 354-0-0. I've been around a long time.
 

When cooled & pasted properly, these chips & boards were rock solid for my son & I for over 3 years, even with 20% overclocks on the "K" models :)

GLWS !
 
dogDAbone said:
When cooled & pasted properly, these chips & boards were rock solid for my son & I for over 3 years, even with 20% overclocks on the "K" models :)

GLWS !
I agree! This CPU is still decent on todays standards. Definitely great bang for the buck.
 
