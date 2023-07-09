I7 9700, Z370, and 32gb DDR4-3600 ram combo

I went with a new AMD 7900x setup so I'm selling my old intel I7 setup.



The CPU is an ES, but I've been running it for around 3 years with zero issues. This is still a very capable gaming setup, 8 core/8 thread that boosts to 4.5ghz on all 8 cores, only 100mhz under the 9700k and this CPU runs cool as a cucumber as it's only 65w TDP. Honestly you could just run a stock cooler on it probably but I don't have one to include. I ran the Arctic Freezer 33 shown, and this CPU never saw anything over 65c when I was running it. I can include this cooler for an additional $10 if you want it.

Motherboard is an ASRock Z370 Killer SLI. Never had a single issue with it, decent low/mid range board.

Ram is 2x16gb of G.Skill DDR4-3600 CAS 16. I didn't even look to see before I pulled it, but I believe I was only running 3200mhz speed. It's been so long but I recall for some reason it just didn't like 3600mhz. Maybe the board didn't like that strap, or the IMC on the cpu wasn't strong enough for it, either way 3200 is still pretty fast for this setup.



Price is $275 shipped in the USA for the board/CPU/memory. Again, I'll include the cooler for $10 more if you want it. Paypal goods and services is my preferred payment. Heatware under 87dtna, 354-0-0. I've been around a long time.