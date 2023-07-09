I7 9700 and Z370 combo

I went with a new AMD 7900x setup so I'm selling my old intel I7 setup. The ram sold separate so just the CPU/board combo is up for sale now.



The CPU is an ES I7 9700, but I've been running it for around 3 years with zero issues. This is still a very capable gaming setup, 8 core/8 thread that boosts to 4.5ghz on all 8 cores, only 100mhz under the 9700k and this CPU runs cool as a cucumber as it's only 65w TDP. Honestly you could just run a stock cooler on it probably but I don't have one to include. I ran the Arctic Freezer 33 shown, and this CPU never saw anything over 65c when I was running it. I can include this cooler for an additional $10 if you want it.

Motherboard is an ASRock Z370 Killer SLI. Never had a single issue with it, decent low/mid range board.



Price is $175 shipped in the USA for the board/CPU. Again, I'll include the cooler for $10 more if you want it. I do also have a Samsung 1TB 980 M.2 drive and a GTX1070 if anyone is looking to include these in the combo. PM for pricing.



Paypal goods and services is my preferred payment. Heatware under 87dtna, 354-0-0. I've been around a long time.





2x16gb of G.Skill DDR4-3600 CAS 16. SOLD