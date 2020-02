Swapped to an ATX board, and 9700K , this is on my shelf. The 8700K has been delidded, and has liquid metal. IHS is not attached, just using the motherboard retention to hold pressure. Combo runs well together, does 5ghz @ 1.3V and stays in the low 70s under 100% CPU load under a 280mm AIO. Will ship via USPS. Paypal only.