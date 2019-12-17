i7-7700k + Motherboard, 4790k+ Motherboard, RAM, GTX 680, Corsair H90

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by shoeish, Dec 17, 2019 at 11:02 PM.

  1. Dec 17, 2019 at 11:02 PM #1
    shoeish

    shoeish Gawd

    Messages:
    567
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2002
    Hi everybody! Please email, not PM, I don't get notifications as quick as I want. Shipping from 80537. Can do USPS or UPS. Paypal or $Cash (by square trade) preferred. I'm shoeish on heatware. Email at shoeish@gmail.com

    I used to run two boxes. Bought a laptop and a Ryzen 12 core beast. Everything here worked when pulled just today.

    I would rather not separate the Motherboard and processors, since shipping is easy and I don't have a good way to protect the processors. I have been around a while with perfect heatware. Items located in Loveland, CO.

    i7-7700k + Asus Strix Z270E gaming motherboard $310 obo
    Ran at ~4.8ghz all core most of its life under a Noctura D14 (low temps). Did run at 5ghz to play but backed down because stability matters far more to me than 5%.
    TnjhXYl.jpg
    6PEBFeD.jpg

    SOLD:
    i7-4790k + AsRock Z97 Extreme6 Motherboard. SOLD
    Didn't overclock for crap so I ran at stock speeds (or whatever a bios reset on the motherboard gives).


    RAM:


    DDR4 Patriot 16GB Kit (2 X 8GB) 3400 MHz (PC4-27200) Viper 4 Series (PV416G340C6K) $60
    QaVlZcd.jpg



    GTX 680 $60 obo
    https://www.newegg.com/asus-geforce-gtx-680-gtx680-2gd5/p/N82E16814121626

    8GauYyA.jpg
    C2V0Ypn.jpg


    Corsair H90. Not sure if it supports AM4. Was on the 4790k, so I know it supports that.
    $90 obo
    Tg4F5TR.jpg
     

    Attached Files:

    Last edited: Dec 19, 2019 at 5:20 PM
    shoeish, Dec 17, 2019 at 11:02 PM
    shoeish, Dec 17, 2019 at 11:02 PM
    #1
    SamirD likes this.
  2. Dec 19, 2019 at 5:27 PM #2
    shoeish

    shoeish Gawd

    Messages:
    567
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2002
    Bump! 7700k still available.
     
    shoeish, Dec 19, 2019 at 5:27 PM
    shoeish, Dec 19, 2019 at 5:27 PM
    #2
  3. Dec 20, 2019 at 12:43 AM #3
    shoeish

    shoeish Gawd

    Messages:
    567
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2002
    Night bump! Let me know ASAP, headed away for the holidays and might be a week before I can ship anything. Merry holidays!
     
    shoeish, Dec 20, 2019 at 12:43 AM
    shoeish, Dec 20, 2019 at 12:43 AM
    #3