i7-7700k + Motherboard, 4790k+ Motherboard, RAM, GTX 680, Corsair H90

Hi everybody! Please email, not PM, I don't get notifications as quick as I want. Shipping from 80537. Can do USPS or UPS. Paypal or $Cash (by square trade) preferred. I'm shoeish on heatware. Email at shoeish@gmail.com I used to run two boxes. Bought a laptop and a Ryzen 12 core beast. Everything here worked when pulled just today. I would rather not separate the Motherboard and processors, since shipping is easy and I don't have a good way to protect the processors. I have been around a while with perfect heatware. Items located in Loveland, CO. i7-7700k + Asus Strix Z270E gaming motherboard $310 obo Ran at ~4.8ghz all core most of its life under a Noctura D14 (low temps). Did run at 5ghz to play but backed down because stability matters far more to me than 5%. {} {} SOLD: i7-4790k + AsRock Z97 Extreme6 Motherboard. SOLD Didn't overclock for crap so I ran at stock speeds (or whatever a bios reset on the motherboard gives). RAM: DDR4 Patriot 16GB Kit (2 X 8GB) 3400 MHz (PC4-27200) Viper 4 Series (PV416G340C6K) $60 {} GTX 680 $60 obo https://www.newegg.com/asus-geforce-gtx-680-gtx680-2gd5/p/N82E16814121626 {} {} Corsair H90. Not sure if it supports AM4. Was on the 4790k, so I know it supports that. $90 obo {}