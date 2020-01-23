i7-7700, 32GB, 500GB SSD, GigaByte 1650 OC, AMD Game Codes and Bundle

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by yetimandaddy, Dec 7, 2019.

  1. Dec 7, 2019 #1
    yetimandaddy

    yetimandaddy Gawd

    Messages:
    546
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2009
    For sale Dell 3668 desktop
    i7-7700
    500GB SSD
    32GB DDR4 Ram
    Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming OC 4G

    Everything original except the cpu, ram, hdd, and video card.

    I got this for $399 then upgraded and its up to $700.
    Played Ark on High.

    Asking $600 shipped.

    AMD Raise the game Bundle code:
    AMD Gift - 2019 Q4 RADEON RAISE THE GAME BUNDLE: Your Choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Redemption Expiration Date 1/30/20)

    PM me your choice. $30

    AMD Gift - Xbox Game Pass For PC Redemption Code $20
     
    Last edited: Jan 23, 2020 at 7:36 PM
    yetimandaddy, Dec 7, 2019
    yetimandaddy, Dec 7, 2019
    #1
    SamirD likes this.
  2. Dec 8, 2019 #2
    yetimandaddy

    yetimandaddy Gawd

    Messages:
    546
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2009
    bump
     
    yetimandaddy, Dec 8, 2019
    yetimandaddy, Dec 8, 2019
    #2
  3. Dec 8, 2019 #3
    yetimandaddy

    yetimandaddy Gawd

    Messages:
    546
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2009
    Bump
     
    yetimandaddy, Dec 8, 2019
    yetimandaddy, Dec 8, 2019
    #3
  4. Dec 12, 2019 #4
    yetimandaddy

    yetimandaddy Gawd

    Messages:
    546
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2009
    bump
     
    yetimandaddy, Dec 12, 2019
    yetimandaddy, Dec 12, 2019
    #4
  5. Dec 13, 2019 #5
    yetimandaddy

    yetimandaddy Gawd

    Messages:
    546
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2009
    bump
     
    yetimandaddy, Dec 13, 2019
    yetimandaddy, Dec 13, 2019
    #5
  6. Dec 14, 2019 #6
    yetimandaddy

    yetimandaddy Gawd

    Messages:
    546
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2009
    bump
     
    yetimandaddy, Dec 14, 2019
    yetimandaddy, Dec 14, 2019
    #6
  7. Dec 15, 2019 #7
    ThreeDee

    ThreeDee [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    10,717
    Joined:
    Sep 5, 2001
    ygpm ..
     
    ThreeDee, Dec 15, 2019
    ThreeDee, Dec 15, 2019
    #7
  8. Jan 23, 2020 at 7:36 PM #8
    yetimandaddy

    yetimandaddy Gawd

    Messages:
    546
    Joined:
    Jan 4, 2009
    Bump
     
    yetimandaddy, Jan 23, 2020 at 7:36 PM
    yetimandaddy, Jan 23, 2020 at 7:36 PM
    #8