i7-7700, 32GB, 500GB SSD, GigaByte 1650 OC, AMD Game Codes and Bundle

For sale Dell 3668 desktop i7-7700 500GB SSD 32GB DDR4 Ram Gigabyte's GeForce GTX 1650 Gaming OC 4G Everything original except the cpu, ram, hdd, and video card. I got this for $399 then upgraded and its up to $700. Played Ark on High. Asking $600 shipped. AMD Raise the game Bundle code: AMD Gift - 2019 Q4 RADEON RAISE THE GAME BUNDLE: Your Choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Redemption Expiration Date 1/30/20) PM me your choice. $30 AMD Gift - Xbox Game Pass For PC Redemption Code $20