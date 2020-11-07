i7 6950x - Asus or MSI motherboard

I currently use a 1660v3 in an Asus RVE mobo. All manual voltage and newest bios.

I've ordered an i7 6950x from AliExpress but I'm a bit scared to use this chip in my Asus RVE motherboard because of the thread of the OC socket killing the CPU. I have an extra x99 mobo, a MSI x99 titanium.

The thing is the MSI mobo can't overclock the cache as good. Only 3.6ghz where RVE can do 3.9ghz on 1.1v cache.

Thoughts?
 
