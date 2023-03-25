I7-6700K delidded, Gigabye Z170 mobo, 2x8GB 3600 C18, 2x1TB SSD, Wifi

Rev. Night
Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 30, 2004
- Messages
- 923
I have for sale my former gaming pc internals, reason being that I just recently upgraded. Everything works perfectly and is in great condition. As you see below, the cpu is delidded. I used the official rockit tool part and it’s been rock solid. Your mileage will vary based upon your cooling setup, but I got 4.7ghz stable on all cores at 1.345v. The chip is capable of going to 4.8ghz all cores, but I had to get north of 1.4v and that made me uncomfortable. This PC was never on 24/7, only when I was playing games or office work and then hibernating/off when I wasn’t using it. For the past year or two since the kid was born, it’s only on for an hour or 2 per day.
All parts will be sold together as this won’t be broken up. Asking price is $350 shipped CONUS. Discount if you are local to NOVA. I have an anti-static bag and lots of bubble wrap. And I’m all out of bubble gum!
Heatware is menorton
Items for sale:
Intel I7-6700K @ 4.7 all four cores, 1.345v
-Purchased in 2016, delided Aug 2020, removed March 2023
-Delidded via rockit cool tool, TG conductonaut, High Temperature Kapton Tape on pcb around die, sealed in C formation via Permatex 82194 Ultra Grey, Rockit copper IHS
-Cooled by Noctua NH-D15 with A12x25s (not for sale) and Arctic P12 case fans (also not for sale)
-During office work it’s ~40C, gaming was rarely hitting 70C.
Gigabyte Z170-HD3P-CF
-Two presets already loaded, one is stock, other is settings for stable 4.7ghz OC.
-Should the presets get wiped out, I took screenshots of all the mobo settings, and I even saved the presets to files.
-Comes with I/O shield
Corsair Vengeance 2x8gb DDR-3200-C18
-CMK16GX4M2B3600C18
-Pass Memtest with no errors
2x WD Blue 1TB SSD
-Both grade at 100% on CrystalDiskInfo
-These were used for games storage only, not OS.
-CrystalDiskMark gives them both about 550mb/s read/write
-WDC WDBNCE0010PNC
-WDC WDS100T2B0A-00SM50
Netgear A6210 Wifi USB Adaptor
-Dual band 802.11ac
-FYI, in Device Manager, set it to never power down, and it will be rock solid for you. If you don’t check this box, it can be spotty when you return from sleep in Windows
-I pay for Fios 300 up/down, and this was hitting it no problem.
Benchmarks
Why should you get a 6700K that has been overclocked to 4.7ghz on all cores compared to 4.0 stock? What improvements will you see? I got you fam
I used Borderlands 3 since it's a very CPU heavy game, High settings, with my reference AMD 6700XT. At 1080, the average FPS rose from 82 to 137. At 1440, the average FPS rose from 75 to 97. Temps increased from 41C to 61C.
All parts will be sold together as this won’t be broken up. Asking price is $350 shipped CONUS. Discount if you are local to NOVA. I have an anti-static bag and lots of bubble wrap. And I’m all out of bubble gum!
Heatware is menorton
Items for sale:
Intel I7-6700K @ 4.7 all four cores, 1.345v
-Purchased in 2016, delided Aug 2020, removed March 2023
-Delidded via rockit cool tool, TG conductonaut, High Temperature Kapton Tape on pcb around die, sealed in C formation via Permatex 82194 Ultra Grey, Rockit copper IHS
-Cooled by Noctua NH-D15 with A12x25s (not for sale) and Arctic P12 case fans (also not for sale)
-During office work it’s ~40C, gaming was rarely hitting 70C.
Gigabyte Z170-HD3P-CF
-Two presets already loaded, one is stock, other is settings for stable 4.7ghz OC.
-Should the presets get wiped out, I took screenshots of all the mobo settings, and I even saved the presets to files.
-Comes with I/O shield
Corsair Vengeance 2x8gb DDR-3200-C18
-CMK16GX4M2B3600C18
-Pass Memtest with no errors
2x WD Blue 1TB SSD
-Both grade at 100% on CrystalDiskInfo
-These were used for games storage only, not OS.
-CrystalDiskMark gives them both about 550mb/s read/write
-WDC WDBNCE0010PNC
-WDC WDS100T2B0A-00SM50
Netgear A6210 Wifi USB Adaptor
-Dual band 802.11ac
-FYI, in Device Manager, set it to never power down, and it will be rock solid for you. If you don’t check this box, it can be spotty when you return from sleep in Windows
-I pay for Fios 300 up/down, and this was hitting it no problem.
Benchmarks
Why should you get a 6700K that has been overclocked to 4.7ghz on all cores compared to 4.0 stock? What improvements will you see? I got you fam
I used Borderlands 3 since it's a very CPU heavy game, High settings, with my reference AMD 6700XT. At 1080, the average FPS rose from 82 to 137. At 1440, the average FPS rose from 75 to 97. Temps increased from 41C to 61C.
Attachments
-
PXL_20230325_020514184.jpg358.7 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230325_020523402.jpg388 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230325_020348873.jpg1.2 MB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230325_020336980.jpg531.1 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230325_020416108.jpg572.3 KB · Views: 0
-
Bios-1.jpg355.7 KB · Views: 0
-
Bios-2.jpg400.5 KB · Views: 0
-
Bios-3.jpg340.6 KB · Views: 0
-
Bios-4.jpg301.4 KB · Views: 0
-
Bios-5.jpg336.3 KB · Views: 0
-
CPUZ-Memory-1.jpg61.1 KB · Views: 0
-
CPUZ-Memory-2.jpg76.6 KB · Views: 0
-
CPUZ-Mobo.jpg70.4 KB · Views: 0
-
CPUZ-OpenHardWare.jpg408.6 KB · Views: 0
-
Memtest-1.jpg229 KB · Views: 0
-
Memtest-2.jpg200.9 KB · Views: 0
-
Memtest-3.jpg308 KB · Views: 0
-
SSD 1 CrystalMark.jpg227.8 KB · Views: 0
-
SSD 2 CrystalMark.jpg243.2 KB · Views: 0