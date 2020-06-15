i7-4930k to E5 1680 v2 upgrade, no boot

I've been a (happy) X79 user since, I believe, 2012 with the 3820, which I upgraded to a 4930k about four years ago. Still love this platform. Decided to step up again with a 1680 v2 after discovering this whole thing recently (from this and other threads talking about this Xeon), and wanted to join the club. Bought a used one off 'the bay' and dropped it in, but no joy. Nothing comes on. Well, the CPU and case fans come on, but nothing shows up on my screen. The graphics card (GTX 970) fans spin up but go back off when I power on, so I guess it's maaaaybe possible the thing is booting but just the graphics card isn't coming on so I don't see anything? Really doubting that's the case, though and I'm not aware of a simple way to check...





Anyway was wondering if anyone had any ideas what may be going on here. I put the 4930k back in just to check and it still boots (I'm on it right now). It has nothing to do with any cables coming undone or anything like that, I made sure to unplug nothing (and again the 4930k works after just putting it back in). I also made sure to reset CMOS before trying the xeon chip. I'm wondering if the chip just isn't compatible with, or if some other component is just causing an issue somehow. Here's what I have:





Asrock x79 Extreme-4m

Patriot Viper 3 DDR3 PC3-12800 4x 8GB

PC Power & Cooling Silencer Mk2 750W PSU

ASUS GeForce GTX 970 STRIX

and 3 SSDs