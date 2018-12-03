i7 2600 combo - Wraith Coolers NIB

BoiseTech

Mar 15, 2018
360
DISCLAIMER: All sales are F&F or you pay fees. Shipping is included in all sales.

Will take Paypal, or Venmo.


FS:

I have 3 NIB Wraith Prism RGB coolers from R7 3700x's - $40 each.

20200609_134118.jpg






3 NIB Google Daydream Views. $25 each, shipped. or $65 takes them all. Will take Paypal, Venmo or Newegg Gift card.

20200328_150928.jpg





Not looking to buy anything at this time.



$0




Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/117681/to

SOLD: ASUS TUF Sabertooth P67 + i7 2600 + 16gb DDR3 1600
SOLD: FX-8300 Asus MSA97
SOLD: FX-8350 Gigabyte GA-970a-D3
SOLD: 2x8GB DDR3 1600 Mushkin Silverline
SOLD: 4x4GB DDR3 1600 Team DDR3 Xtreme
SOLD: Logitech Harmony Hub Elite
SOLD: Outer Worlds Key
SOLD: Outer Worlds Key
SOLD: BF V CD Key
SOLD: 8700k
 

Cecil

Jun 17, 2009
4,741
Might have some in that price range at work, will pm you tomorrow if we do.
 
