i7 12700k to i9 14900k good performance difference in my opinion

N

ng4ever

ng4ever
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
3,452
Went ahead and did it!

I tried it and it makes a pretty big difference!

I get 20 to 30 fps more!

A lot smoother too. That is the good news. Mainly because it went from 15 fps to 20 fps all the way to 35 to 45 fps.

The bad news my temperatures are a lot higher.

Though that really does not bother me. Going to contact Intel to see what they say about that.

This is with a 360 AIO too.
 
Bootup speed of loading of all my programs at startup is insane fast.

After my system goes to the windows desktop all my programs I have load on start up pretty much load instantly. Which is amazing.

On my 12700k they really did not do this took like 5 to 20 seconds :( I know does not seem like a lot but can be if you need to get something done fast.
 
