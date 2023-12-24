i7 12700k to i9 14900k good performance difference in my opinion

Went ahead and did it!
I tried it and it makes a pretty big difference!
I get 20 to 30 fps more!
A lot smoother too. That is the good news. Mainly because it went from 15 fps to 20 fps all the way to 35 to 45 fps.
The bad news my temperatures are a lot higher.
Though that really does not bother me. Going to contact Intel to see what they say about that.
This is with a 360 AIO too.
