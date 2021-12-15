i7-12700K $299.99 Micro Center In-Store Only

Saw this in today’s email ad, 12700K 8P+4E on sale at Micro Center for $300, also eligible for $20 combo discount with a motherboard.
https://www.microcenter.com/product...&MccGuid=EB7E8184-F3A2-4DDD-BB9D-7B33809B5A80
Picked one up today for my wife’s rig. I was going to give her my 9900K but at this price it’s worth the upgrade.
