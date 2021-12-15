i7-12700K $299.99 Micro Center In-Store Only

Wow! I picked one up the other day for 349 with an open box Tuf for 239 -20 for the combo. Looks like I’m calling to see if they will refund the new price difference.

I’m running it on Win10 under the U12S Chromax which includes the 1700 mount in box btw. Running great so far.
 
