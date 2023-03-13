i7-12700k $190 Shipped

Used for 1 month. Need a lower power CPU due to SFF PC on 550w PSU. It is running 80c in gaming due to thermal capacity in a small case and the power supply being inadequate.
$195 shipped, no warranty due to CPU being an demo unit. This is a Tray CPU and is NOT an ES.
Heatware under SLK
Paypal F&F or check only. Good heat I will cross ship!
Thanks!
