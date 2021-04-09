i7 10700 - voltage, power consumption, temps

Hello,

I have disabled power limitation on motherboard, because I wanted to push 4.6GHz when I'm gaming and I have readings like this:

vcore - fluctuating between 1.29 - 1.32, average when I was playing CP 2077 was 1.31V. Is it safe? I think it should be pretty ok, I don't like to touch anything I don't have to.

temps - idle 26-28 C (i'm using intel speedstep, so it lowers the frequency and voltage when idling), gaming 55-65 C

power consumption - while playing CP2077, it did not go above 100W, most of the time 70W-80W. Absolute max power draw I encountered was 130W when CPU was 100% utilized



Temperatures are very good in my opinion, cooling with Arctic Freezer 34 eSports (not the top notch cooler, so I was surprised). I was also surprised by power consumption, because everywhere I looked I saw how power hungry 10th gen i7s are, but these values look very good to me. I just want your opinions on these readings and vcore values. I read a lot of forums and articles lately and I mostly saw, that dangerous vcore values are above 1.35V on 10th gen.



What do you think? Thanks.



PS: If you need more info about my system, I can provide it for sure.