I5 9600k @ 5.0 Ghz, is this ok as voltage?

Feb 25, 2020
Hello,
I've bought this cpu on amazon warehouse used, and I've reached on my Asus TUF Pro Gaming (z390) this

1582648983532.png


It passes 30 min of OCCPT, I've set it on BIOS as 1.250V with LoadLineCalibration to 7.

Is this voltage fine? I ask this since for my old 6700k I had to push @1.4V to reach 4200...

Thanks
 
