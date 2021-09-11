i5-7600k to Ryzen 5 5600x worth the upgrade?

A

AjFreimuth

[H]ard|Gawd
Jan 29, 2008
I recently got rid of my consoles and am starting to get into PC gaming again. I'm currently running the rig in my signature below.

With GPU prices still being crazy I was going to upgrade my CPU/Mobo for now and hope at some point to get a current gen GPU.

So with keeping my current GTX 1070, and ram, PSU, and storage, but planning on upgrading GPU at some point. Is it worth it or would I get a decent performance boost going from my i5-7600k to a Ryzen 5 5600x?

Edit: Or is my i5-7600k still good enough for gaming and maybe look at selling my GTX 1070 and getting a new GPU first?
 
A

applegrcoug

n00b
Aug 28, 2021
If I found myself in that position I would work at acquiring a new GPU first. Depending on your budget and patience level it may take awhile. After you have that, try and get mobo/cpu to go with it. Finding a capable second hand combo should be attainable in the event you are bottlenecked.

But you take that 1070 and mate it with like a ryzen 3600, we know where the weak link is....
 
