i5-7600k to Ryzen 5 5600x worth the upgrade?

AjFreimuth
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 29, 2008
- Messages
- 1,161
I recently got rid of my consoles and am starting to get into PC gaming again. I'm currently running the rig in my signature below.
With GPU prices still being crazy I was going to upgrade my CPU/Mobo for now and hope at some point to get a current gen GPU.
So with keeping my current GTX 1070, and ram, PSU, and storage, but planning on upgrading GPU at some point. Is it worth it or would I get a decent performance boost going from my i5-7600k to a Ryzen 5 5600x?
Edit: Or is my i5-7600k still good enough for gaming and maybe look at selling my GTX 1070 and getting a new GPU first?
