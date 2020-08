Intel i5 6500 Skylake @3.2Ghz in Win10x64 often works on 798Mhz. I need help how to solve this problem. My pc components are motherboard MSI H170 GAMING M3, Corsair HX750W, Corsair 2x8GB, DDR4 2133MHz., 400 GB Hitachi SATA-II 3.0Gb/s, Creative Labs Audigy 4 PCI.