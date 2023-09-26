i5-13500 + msi z690-a pro wifi + crucial 32gb ddr5 5600 mhz ram, recommended bios settings?

i cant seem to find any recommended bios settings with this configuration. I've been plagued with bsod with both manual voltage on cpu/ram and auto.
I was originally thinking with non k, auto cpu volts was fine, i've also tried manual and auto dram volts, currently on auto cpu and dram at 1.4. Dram xmp profile 1 gave me issues, now at disabled, 5600 on auto.
Probably adding to my bsod grief (i think realbench was nvidia related), im using the 770 + 1650 gtx for blueiris and codeproject ai with cuda 12.1 currently.
Any thoughts?
Ram: Crucial Pro RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB) DDR5 5600MT/s (or 5200MT/s or 4800MT/s) Desktop Memory CP2K16G56C46U5 at Amazon.com
Mb: Amazon.com: MSI PRO Z690-A WiFi ProSeries Motherboard (ATX, 12th Gen Intel Core, LGA 1700 Socket, DDR5, PCIe 5, 2.5G LAN, M.2 Slots, Wi-Fi 6E) : Electronics
