i1 profiler vs DisplayCAL. Colorimeter and display calibration software.

Hi, I see that most people uses DisplayCAL over the XRite i1 Profiler even using the xrite i1 display pro colorimeter. What is the sense of using a third party software when xrite give its own software? Measurements are so different between those two software. Even the white point measurement is way different with i1 profiler showing 6500K and DisplayCAL 6200K. I really don't think that with an xrite colorimeter displaycal can be more accurate than the xrite sofyware, so why people continue to use displaycal? Have I missed something?