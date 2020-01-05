i1 profiler vs DisplayCAL. Colorimeter and display calibration software.

Discussion in 'Displays' started by sblantipodi, Jan 5, 2020 at 6:02 PM.

    sblantipodi

    Hi,
    I see that most people uses DisplayCAL over the XRite i1 Profiler even using the xrite i1 display pro colorimeter.

    What is the sense of using a third party software when xrite give its own software?

    Measurements are so different between those two software.
    Even the white point measurement is way different with i1 profiler showing 6500K and DisplayCAL 6200K.

    I really don't think that with an xrite colorimeter displaycal can be more accurate than the xrite sofyware,
    so why people continue to use displaycal?

    Have I missed something?
     
    sblantipodi, Jan 5, 2020 at 6:02 PM
    Murzilka

    it has more options. Like manual calibration of every color and tone without creating a profile. XRite Profiler is quite limited. It only creates a profile. At least, it was this way the last time I checked. I calibrated my OLED with the DisplayCal software and xrite i1 display pro colorimeter. I don't like custom color profiles as they tend to slow down games, adding lag.
     
    Murzilka, Jan 5, 2020 at 8:15 PM
