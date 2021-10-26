I Wrote a Plugin for GNOME Image Viewer to Sort by Modify Date

cybereality
I love GNOME Image Viewer (Eye of GNOME) because it is so minimal and functional. I've tried other image viewers but they are too cluttered.
But one thing that was bothering me is that when you navigate through the images (by pressing the arrow keys or clicking next) it defaults to alphabetic order.
So I wrote a plugin that allows sorting images by modification date (with an option to reverse the sort order). This is a huge quality of life improvement. Now it works perfect.
Tested on Ubuntu 21.10 and it's fully supported, but should work on any distro where EOG is available for install. I released the code free open-source GPL3 license.
You can download here: https://github.com/cybereality/eog-modified-date-plugin/
