I would like to play Starfield

Starfield seems like a game I’d like to play. Watched some videos and looks right up my liking.
I do not have anything I can play it on.
Is the least inexpensive and easiest way to get an Xbox disk less and do a digital copy? I don’t need game pass or anything like that (nor do I want game pass).
I do not need a computer at all, but can I get one that’ll play it well for $300?
Or is getting a Steam deck better?
