I would like to play Starfield

Starfield seems like a game I’d like to play. Watched some videos and looks right up my liking.

I do not have anything I can play it on.

Is the least inexpensive and easiest way to get an Xbox disk less and do a digital copy? I don’t need game pass or anything like that (nor do I want game pass).

I do not need a computer at all, but can I get one that’ll play it well for $300?

Or is getting a Steam deck better?
 
Steam Deck it does not run as well on, but you could try. I would personally not get it on console, as you would miss out on all of the Modding, which I believe will be the big difference-maker for this game.
Back when I was more resource-restricted, I scoured Ebay for used corporate towers, did my due diligence to make sure they were upgradeable, and grabbed one along with a cheap GPU and some extra RAM and SSD.
 
ThatITGuy said:
Steam Deck it does not run as well on, but you could try. I would personally not get it on console, as you would miss out on all of the Modding, which I believe will be the big difference-maker for this game.
Good point, forgot about modding! What is your current pc, OP?
 
Liver said:
I do not need a computer at all, but can I get one that’ll play it well for $300?
$300 doesn't get you much of a computer at all. Get the Xbox Series X for $500 if you are really limited on money, maybe wait for a Black Friday bundle which they typically do every year. Even with used PC parts, I doubt you can get something that does an equal job of running Starfield at that price.
 
I'd say a Xbox Series S would be the way to go, even with a Series X you won't break that 30 fps barrier.
 
