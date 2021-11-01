I would be willing to pay for windows

If they kept the ability for the user interface to be consistent with older versions.



Ok, Microsoft. You think you need to be as cool as Apple to attract more users. Great. You want to offer windows for free to those potential customers. Great.



But as someone who has been using windows since ver 3.1 , I dont give a carp about your marketshare. I have work to be done. Security and performance updates are great, but reinventing the wheel.... especially when that wheel is square is unwelcome. Stop hindering your established user base to try to gain new users. Thats what the NFL has been doing for the last decade.... hows that been working?



In summary, let's go bill gates ( brandonates)