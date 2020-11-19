I will be happy with X Series X after i had Rtx 3090?

sounds like it may not be the wisest decision for you either way... but IMO the PS5 and XSX are finally, a console that holds up pretty damn well compared to PCs (at least for the next couple of years)
edit: but OBVIOUSLY it has nothing close to the power of a 3090, to be very clear
Without needing to know details, I say skip everything altogether and just take care of whatever needs you have other than entertainment. I'm assuming you got other ways to entertain yourself. Saying this because even if you do get the least expensive out of the 2 options (Xbox X), you will still need to buy games and etc. for it.