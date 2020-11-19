I will be happy with X Series X after i had Rtx 3090?

M

mgty23

Gawd
Joined
Mar 16, 2017
Messages
778
I sold my pc with Rtx 3090 and 9700K because of money loans. I can afford max now for new monitor and Xbox Series X. I will be happy with new console or skip it and collecting money for pc? thanks
 
C

Colonel Sanders

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
4,336
sounds like it may not be the wisest decision for you either way... but IMO the PS5 and XSX are finally, a console that holds up pretty damn well compared to PCs (at least for the next couple of years)

edit: but OBVIOUSLY it has nothing close to the power of a 3090, to be very clear
 
C

Chelica

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 8, 2003
Messages
2,490
Without needing to know details, I say skip everything altogether and just take care of whatever needs you have other than entertainment. I'm assuming you got other ways to entertain yourself. Saying this because even if you do get the least expensive out of the 2 options (Xbox X), you will still need to buy games and etc. for it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top