I was told not to use the correct size pads for my RTX 2060S/2080S? Also need fans.

I have a 08G-P4-3062-KR (EVGA RTX 2060 Super SC Black ACX 3.0) and a 08G-P4-3081-KR (EVGA RTX 2080 SUPER Black)For the 2060, the fan sometimes makes a grinding noise (Shown here:) and the noise gets louder if I touch the card. I was told that the fan model this card uses is "PLA09215B12H" but I can't find a good one. Sure if I type in that number I get results, but they all appear to be knockoffs from China or used fans pulled from another card that may or may not be in good working condition. Is there any place to get good ones? Without paying something ridiculous considering this card is going for around $150 or less used these days?But my bigger problem is the thermal pads. The 2060S isn't too bad, but the 2080S runs rather hot, and I am worried the pads might have dried out. When I asked EVGA for the measurements however I got this:That's..... a lot of differently sized pads, especially for the 2080. And due to there being multiple pads in increments of .25mm instead of .5s, it's hard to find them (especially, again, ones that aren't bootleg Chinese ones claiming to be a copy of a good brand). The only place I could find that carries them in those sizes was Kritical, but the pads for the 2060 from them would cost about 1/3rd the price of the card, and the 2080 almost what I paid for the card.Furthermore however, to add to my confusion, I was also told "They are extra squishy. You need to find the equivalents in normal pads." and "If you buy the sizes they used it won't work. Like I said they use extra squishy pads that are not regularly available." and to start searching in forums for what sizes I would actually need, since apparently I can't use the advertised sizes due to them being "extra squishy"???Can anyone please help me with this? What size or type of pads am I supposed to use for these cards? Can I get a set of good pads without paying nearly the price the card itself goes for used these days?