I was minding my own business then bam! I own a 3800X uh oh...

S

SpongeBob

The Contraceptive Under the Sea
Joined
Jan 15, 2011
Messages
727
I wasn't planning even in the slightest to get a 3800 but where I live the prime day sale was a 3800x. It was less then a 3700x and $85 below it's average price and I wasn't looking at a 3700x either. I figure I can return it if I don't use it if the 5600 blows it away. I'm not going to return a used product just cause. I hope this was intelligent buy and next gen games will utilize the 8 cores (trying to avoid buyers remorse this was still a lot of $$). Up until this point I wasn't planning on going AMD it was likely going to end up being a 10400/ 9600K, 9700 (non K) something great for FPS that I could pick up on the cheap. They are gouging on 3600's here so I wasn't paying attention. Now I need to play catch up, keep in mind I'm on a i7 4770k so not super up to date. Exciting to get back to AMD, my favorite chip ever was a AMD Barton 2500+.

As much reading as I'm doing I'm at a point where I'm confusing myself and hoping you AMD Pros can clarify some things for me.

B550 motherboards apparently if you use M.2's you lose SATA ports? Is this on all of them? How many ports do you lose if you use a M.2?
If I run a M.2 does it knock my PCIe slot for my video card down to PCIe 3.0 instead of PCIE 4.0?

Another thing I keep reading about is people suggest with Ryzen going 3600Mhz instead of 3200Mhz. Is there something about the architecture that really benefits or are people just saying going 3600 cause it's obviously faster. If there is something about 3600 does it matter much about the timings? Or is it just best to get the Ryzen paired to 3600 instead of needing crazy timings?

Why is the Ryzen ram calculator so important people talk about it a lot but I'm not sure why?

Is this chip even worth overclocking or should I just run ClockTuner for Ryzen (CTR) and be done with it?

I've been having a hard time figuring out what max OC average on the stock cooler would be?

Which mobo manufacturers do you think are nailing it for B550/X570 driver support right now?

Thanks in advance I'm sure I'll think of something else.
 
G

Guarana [BAWLS]

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2001
Messages
1,875
One big part of Ryzen is the "Infinity Fabric" which is the interface that all the chiplets on the CPU talk through. It runs 1:1 with the MHz your RAM is running at.

So, if you're running 2800 RAM at 2800 MHz, the Infinity Fabric runs at 2800 MHz. If you swap over to 3600, and run it at full 3600 MHz, then your CPU's Backbone (essentially) gets the bump to 3600 as well, making for a dramatic improvement in CPU performance. (For the minor change.)

Faster RAM running at proper timings and speed is the single best boost for a Ryzen CPU you can get.

Edit: This is a livestream, but it will talk about a lot of things you're asking about.
 
C

criccio

Fully Equipped
Joined
Mar 26, 2008
Messages
13,079
Guarana [BAWLS] said:
One big part of Ryzen is the "Infinity Fabric" which is the interface that all the chiplets on the CPU talk through. It runs 1:1 with the MHz your RAM is running at.

So, if you're running 2800 RAM at 2800 MHz, the Infinity Fabric runs at 2800 MHz. If you swap over to 3600, and run it at full 3600 MHz, then your CPU's Backbone (essentially) gets the bump to 3600 as well, making for a dramatic improvement in CPU performance. (For the minor change.)

Faster RAM running at proper timings and speed is the single best boost for a Ryzen CPU you can get.

Edit: This is a livestream, but it will talk about a lot of things you're asking about.
Click to expand...

I read this everywhere but decided to ignore it back when I bought my 2700X years ago and went with 2400MHz RAM and everything was fine. Just recently I realized I needed more for FS2020 so upgraded to a 32GB kit of 3200MHz CL14 stuff with XMP enabled (2700x's don't like anything faster) and didn't notice a thing.

I guess all this talk of this "dramatic improvement" is if you're into benchmarking as a hobby? I just didn't see it, day to day at least. I wanted to!

Either way, i'm following this thread to learn about the B550 and SATA port thing. I'm well aware of the limitations of the PCIe 4.0 M.2 situation, however I haven't heard anything about it limiting SATA ports.
 
T

THUMPer

2[H]4U
Joined
May 6, 2008
Messages
3,425
I just sold my 3800x - for a measly $275. But, to answer your questions.

You can have a primary M.2 and graphics card at PCIE 4.0. The secondary M.2 is PCIE 3.0. As far as sata ports being disabled, I think it depends on the board.

As far as RAM is concerned, 3600mhz is a good speed. The 3800x should be able to run Infinity Fabric at 1800MHZ (IF is doubled). So 3600mhz RAM, 1800mhz IF. 3200MHZ RAM, 1600 IF. I have 3200 MHZ RAM that I overclocked to 3600.

The RAM calculator gives you a bunch of numbers to plug into the BIOS to tighten your timings. You can set your main timings, lets say 16-16-16-38 and leave all the other secondary timings on auto. but if you want to squeeze out every little bit, you can use the Ryzen Timing calc to manually put them in. I use it and it really helped. But if you don't know what you are doing, and don't have a lot of time to dick with the settings, then it's a pain in the ass.

The CPU in my opinion is not worth overclocking. Enable PBO and just forget about the rest. Unless you can get 4.5ghz stable on all cores, it's not worth it. Because single threaded apps could potentially boost it to 4.6ghz.

The CTR - same thing, it's a neat tool, but I'm not sure it's worth it.

As far as whos really nailing B550 boards, IDK, I typically stay with Gigabyte and MSI. I currently have a B550i Pro AX, and its solid.
 
G

Guarana [BAWLS]

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 3, 2001
Messages
1,875
criccio said:
I read this everywhere but decided to ignore it back when I bought my 2700X years ago and went with 2400MHz RAM and everything was fine. Just recently I realized I needed more for FS2020 so upgraded to a 32GB kit of 3200MHz CL14 stuff with XMP enabled (2700x's don't like anything faster) and didn't notice a thing.

I guess all this talk of this "dramatic improvement" is if you're into benchmarking as a hobby? I just didn't see it, day to day at least. I wanted to!

Either way, i'm following this thread to learn about the B550 and SATA port thing. I'm well aware of the limitations of the PCIe 4.0 M.2 situation, however I haven't heard anything about it limiting SATA ports.
Click to expand...

well, When you're dealing with modern CPU's, unless you're looking at synthetics you won't feel much of a change in daily use because they're all bloody fuckin' fast. So unless you're using something to test the limits, you won't see them.

I can't speak to B550 and Sata ports, but my z170 i7 6700k system loses 2 SATA ports when I plugged in the NVME on the board. So it's not an AMD feature/issue exclusively.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top