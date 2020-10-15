I was minding my own business then bam! I own a 3800X uh oh...

I wasn't planning even in the slightest to get a 3800 but where I live the prime day sale was a 3800x. It was less then a 3700x and $85 below it's average price and I wasn't looking at a 3700x either. I figure I can return it if I don't use it if the 5600 blows it away. I'm not going to return a used product just cause. I hope this was intelligent buy and next gen games will utilize the 8 cores (trying to avoid buyers remorse this was still a lot of $$). Up until this point I wasn't planning on going AMD it was likely going to end up being a 10400/ 9600K, 9700 (non K) something great for FPS that I could pick up on the cheap. They are gouging on 3600's here so I wasn't paying attention. Now I need to play catch up, keep in mind I'm on a i7 4770k so not super up to date. Exciting to get back to AMD, my favorite chip ever was a AMD Barton 2500+.



As much reading as I'm doing I'm at a point where I'm confusing myself and hoping you AMD Pros can clarify some things for me.



B550 motherboards apparently if you use M.2's you lose SATA ports? Is this on all of them? How many ports do you lose if you use a M.2?

If I run a M.2 does it knock my PCIe slot for my video card down to PCIe 3.0 instead of PCIE 4.0?



Another thing I keep reading about is people suggest with Ryzen going 3600Mhz instead of 3200Mhz. Is there something about the architecture that really benefits or are people just saying going 3600 cause it's obviously faster. If there is something about 3600 does it matter much about the timings? Or is it just best to get the Ryzen paired to 3600 instead of needing crazy timings?



Why is the Ryzen ram calculator so important people talk about it a lot but I'm not sure why?



Is this chip even worth overclocking or should I just run ClockTuner for Ryzen (CTR) and be done with it?



I've been having a hard time figuring out what max OC average on the stock cooler would be?



Which mobo manufacturers do you think are nailing it for B550/X570 driver support right now?



Thanks in advance I'm sure I'll think of something else.