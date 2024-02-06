I was messing around with DALL-E3 today and thought this case was cool.

revenant
[H]F Squad Captain
- Joined
- Apr 10, 2005
- Messages
- 16,090
The scale and stuff is off and the cabling lol.. but the case looks pretty bad ass. Looks like a fun case-mod project. I'd love to use a TJ-07 for this...
..the rock aesthetics on the VRM coolers lol
the input was: A custom watercooled gaming pc with RGB lights and nvidia video card with a Doom theme ... I love how it faked/fuged the nvidia name and logo lol!
