I want to start a distance learning master's degree, do you know Tech?

Hello everyone, I am a systems engineer and I would like to expand my knowledge, I am currently interested in specializing in android application development. I am looking for an economic alternative that allows me to study at a distance for work reasons.
I have seen a university called Tech but I don't know anything about it, do you have any experience of studying at Tech or any other information that could be useful to me apart from what appears on their website? Thx!
