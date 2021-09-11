I want to monitor my son android phone but I won't be able to access it physically, any other way?

My son has an Asus ROG phone 2. I'm suspecting some of his activities. I was able to take the phone from him one time and install a parenting program but he was able to uninstall it. The problem was that it wasn't stealthy. Now, he is more cautious and will never allow me to get his phone which is always locked by his fingerprint. I want to install mspy on it but that requires physical access to the device. What are my other options? Anyway to plant something in his device without him knowing? By sending him something for example!?



Thanks.