I want to clarify the freq. step on this Kingston

https://www.kingston.com/en/memory/...city=8gb&kit=single module&dram density=8gbit
so for KF432C16BB/8, it says on the PDF file
at 1.2V, 2400MHz
and at 1.35V, 3200, 3000MHz
so is there any other freq. step?
say the CPU support 2666MHz, does that mean all I get is 2400MHz? shouldn't there be a freq. step of 2666MHz?
