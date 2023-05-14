I want to buy a 4k monitor

Psycrow
4k Monitors !
Im looking for a 4 k monitor and im so confused from looking everywhere, that i need help in here.
It has to be the best and not a budget 4k monitor and i want a 27/28"
Then i found this one from Samsung and this. Both looks like the same but the model number is different. Is it the same 4k monitor or what is the deal here ?
Very confusing.
Then there are these from Asus where the ROG Swift PG27UQR is the newest and has DisplayHDR™ 600 where the others have only 400 DisplayHDR™.
Also i cant even find this model for sale anywhere...
Its very confusing..4k monitors with different model numbers and 4k monitors that cant be found anywhere while Oled monitors starts to pop up but i heard the text on forums and in windows becomes blurry, so these are only for gaming. And i like to play games and post/read on forums.
So can you help me out ?