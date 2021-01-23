I want some cans to go deaf with for $250

I listen to pretty much anything with a heavy beat. My tastes swing from old Metallica to Jungle Rot to Tech9. Emphasis on heavier metal/rock. I already own 1000XM3s so I'm more than covered in the wireless and noise cancelling stuff.



What I want is something to melt my face. I want to crank it to 12. My cheeks should be shaking. I don't want fart cannons but I want something that's going to play clean with a solid bottom end past what I can tolerate without a seizure. Musical and loud is the name of my game. I have no use for a flat response curve. I don't care if everyone in the house can hear what I'm listening to. It's my house. I just wanna rock without my wife complaining about shit falling off the entertainment center in the living room outside my office. Ask me how I know.



Source will be whatever Realtek chip is on my Z490 board through a Yamaha RX-V385 receiver unless a dedicated DAC/AMP is the way to go but I'm not feeling it is. I'm happy with the quality from that setup through my current speakers. The headphone output has to have some type of oomph to it right? I pulled $250 out of my ass because if I think it'll jam then I'll probably pay for it but wasting money isn't on the menu.



Where should I be looking?



EDIT: I should point out that I'm a fan of the XM3 sound and fit. I can wear these things for hours and the sounds is nicely balanced in my opinion. I just want to crank it.