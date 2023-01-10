I want my X-Fi Prelude's Crystalizer feature. Is this available with modern CL sound cards?

Delicieuxz

May 11, 2016
I'm building a new PC, and wondering whether to move on from the Auzentech X-Fi Prelude that I've been using. But I don't think I can live without the Crystalizer feature in the Creative Labs software suite. I have it enabled and turned up just little bit, and it makes a big, pleasing difference to the sound.

I think the Prelude uses an AGP slot, so I'd need to use an AGP to PCIe adapter to continue using it with a new system. But is it possible to use the old Creative Labs control panel software with any sound device, or is the Crystalizer feature / a clone of it available as generic software, or as part of the software for any of Creative's current sound cards?
 
