I updated to newest riva tuner version but have question

Hi. Currently updated Riva Tuner from Msi Afterburner .
I updated to 7.3.6 from 7.3.4. Because Battlefield 2042 is working only from 7.3.6 version.
During install there was message that i must close some programs before continue,but i click ignore. I closed 2 programs but microsoftedgewebhelper? Something like that i was unable to find in task manager so i click ignore.
And then rebooted pc. And now is installed 7.3.6. Nothing will happen if i clicked ignore?
