I updated to newest riva tuner version but have question

H

hu76

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 23, 2023
Messages
369
Hi. Currently updated Riva Tuner from Msi Afterburner .
I updated to 7.3.6 from 7.3.4. Because Battlefield 2042 is working only from 7.3.6 version.
During install there was message that i must close some programs before continue,but i click ignore. I closed 2 programs but microsoftedgewebhelper? Something like that i was unable to find in task manager so i click ignore.

And then rebooted pc. And now is installed 7.3.6. Nothing will happen if i clicked ignore?
 
Last edited:
hu76 said:
Hi. Currently updated Riva Tuner from Msi Afterburner .
I updated to 7.3.6 from 7.3.4. Because Battlefield 2042 is working only from 7.3.6 version.
During install there was message that i must close some programs before continue,but i click ignore. I closed 2 programs but microsoftedgewebhelper? Something like that i was unable to find in task manager so i click ignore.

And then rebooted pc. And now is installed 7.3.6. Nothing will happen if i clicked ignore?
Click to expand...
You'll be fine.
 
  • Like
Reactions: hu76
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top