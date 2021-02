I thought i had it fixed , Nope!

So when i go from my homepage to another website, it doesnt matter what site it is it takes me back to homepage before then i can go to that website happens to me almost all the time. Ive disabled all my extensions in Firefox even gone as far as re-installing windows and still does this to me. No viruses malware stuff i know better but so tired of this. im using firefox which ive never ever had any issues before untl recently. Uninstalled it, re-installed it, safe mode whatever still does this to me! Latest version of FF Installed.85.0.2