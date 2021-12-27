I think my pc diying. Psu or ? Shutdown

Hi my pc:

10850K stock 4800mhz

2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3000mhz XMP

Seasonic Tx-850 Ultra Titanium

Gigabyte Rtx 3090 Gaming OC

Aorus Z490 Pro Gaming

1 TB SSD



I bought machine and plugged in march 2021. No single issue,no reboots,no shutdowns. I played all games for many hours,no issues. Today...........i launched Metro Exodus and after cinematic part pc just shutdown<goes off>. I rebooted again and its fine again. My question is. It was psu issue or maybe other hardware?



I go to neighbourhood and ask about power ,but they had power in this time. So propably not power outage for 1 sec?