I think my motherboard is toast

Man I've been banging my head against the wall this past week. I have an AMD MSI X470AC mobo. Ryzen 3600 2x16GB Patrilot memory Radeon x560 video card. Corsair RM850 power supply.



I can't get it to post. I don't get any display out. No beeps or anything when turned on, power button on the case works and all the lights in the case work. Code on the motherboard just says 0. I have changed video card, power supply, different monitors. I have never had a motherboard failure before. And I paid $250 for it less than two years ago.



I am really not happy with the quality of the MSI motherboard. Never again.