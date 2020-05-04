I think I am going to cry

GP40X said: Man this is bad. I am thinking of updating my rig with a new motherboard, processor & memory and maybe a 2070 or 2080 video card. Wanting to go Ryzen this time as I do both some light gaming and digital art (using Iray rendering so locked into Nvidia for the GPU). Fry;s is sold out of X570 chipset motherboards nationally. Only one at Microcenter is the Asrock mATX Pro 4 board. I can always do NewEgg but I prefer to buy my motherboards and processors as bundles locally. By the time I get my stimulus, there won't be anything left for met to spend it on and stimulate the economy. Click to expand...

I wouldn't use Newegg, they've gone downhill to the point of being borderline thieves. I used them to buy my ram and SSD for my new build. They charged me for both ($280) then sent me an email the day they were supposed to arive saying the SSD was out of stock and they removed it from my invoice completely so the only evidence I had ordered it was the price difference of my invoice VS what they actually removed from my account. The RAM never got to me as they said it was undelivered and was returned to sender. I had them sent to my office, we get two UPS deliveries a day, I know our UPS drivers well. The item never even made it onto the truck before it was "returned to sender". This was almost a month ago and they still haven't returned my money. It took me over a week just to get ahold of someone there and the first time they contacted me was at almost 1am on a Thursday morning. I'm still fighting with them to get my money back.I'd just order from Amazon if no other place has what you want.Buying a bundle maynot be an option at this point so if that is the only way you'll buy you probably just going to have to wait.