I think I am going to cry

Man this is bad. I am thinking of updating my rig with a new motherboard, processor & memory and maybe a 2070 or 2080 video card. Wanting to go Ryzen this time as I do both some light gaming and digital art (using Iray rendering so locked into Nvidia for the GPU). Fry;s is sold out of X570 chipset motherboards nationally. Only one at Microcenter is the Asrock mATX Pro 4 board. I can always do NewEgg but I prefer to buy my motherboards and processors as bundles locally. By the time I get my stimulus, there won't be anything left for met to spend it on and stimulate the economy.