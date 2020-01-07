I spent too much on my PC. Threadripper Part out - Nanoleaf - Unifi UAP-AC-HD

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by SlayVus, Jan 7, 2020

    SlayVus

    SlayVus

    196
    Jan 13, 2011
    I'm parting out my Threadripper 1950x build. The parts I'm parting out are as listed.

    Threadripper 1950x with or without ThermalRight Silver Arrow TR4 with or without Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM - $440 with cooler can fans. $410 with cooler no fans. $350 for just CPU.
    ASUS Zenith Extreme first gen board - sold
    G.Skill F4-3600C16D-16GTZR Samsung B-Die 16GB Kit x 2- Sold
    Nvidia GeForce Titan X Pascal(Big P not little) with EVGA hybrid kit and original cooler - $500
    Corsair 2 Maglev 140mm Fans kits x 3 - $20 each kit
    Phanteks 140mm Aluminum Non-addressable RGB fan ring x5 - SOLD
    Nanoleaf Light panels
    9 Panel Starter Kit with Rhythm plugin - $150
    3 Panel Expansion kit x 7 Kits - $40 per kit
    $400 for the entire nanoleaf system. 30 panels in total.

    Ubiquiti Unifi UAP-AC-HD - $175
    hazmatic

    [H]ard|Gawd

    1,294
    Dec 9, 2004
  Jan 8, 2020 at 9:01 AM
    tangoseal

    tangoseal [H]ardness Supreme

    8,165
    Dec 18, 2010
    Damnit, if you still have the Nano leaf kit after taxes drop I'll buy them, but I'm spent until then.
     
  Jan 8, 2020 at 9:12 AM
    Morphes

    Morphes 2[H]4U

    4,083
    Jul 16, 2001
    Man I would totally jump on those nano leaf panels if I didnt just get some for xmas
     
  Jan 9, 2020 at 2:47 PM
    SlayVus

    SlayVus Limp Gawd

    196
    Jan 13, 2011
  Jan 11, 2020 at 5:16 PM
    SlayVus

    SlayVus Limp Gawd

    196
    Jan 13, 2011
