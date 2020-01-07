I spent too much on my PC. Threadripper Part out - Nanoleaf - Unifi UAP-AC-HD

Heatware - 11-0-0 I'm parting out my Threadripper 1950x build. The parts I'm parting out are as listed. Preferred Payment Option: Paypal F&F Insurance you pay for, will only get the included $100. Shipping to contiguous 48. {} {} Threadripper 1950x with or without ThermalRight Silver Arrow TR4 with or without Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM - $440 with cooler can fans. $410 with cooler no fans. $350 for just CPU. ASUS Zenith Extreme first gen board - sold {} G.Skill F4-3600C16D-16GTZR Samsung B-Die 16GB Kit x 2- Sold 213969 Nvidia GeForce Titan X Pascal(Big P not little) with EVGA hybrid kit and original cooler - $500 {} Corsair 2 Maglev 140mm Fans kits x 3 - $20 each kit {} Phanteks 140mm Aluminum Non-addressable RGB fan ring x5 - SOLD 213972 Nanoleaf Light panels {} 9 Panel Starter Kit with Rhythm plugin - $150 3 Panel Expansion kit x 7 Kits - $40 per kit $400 for the entire nanoleaf system. 30 panels in total. Ubiquiti Unifi UAP-AC-HD - $175 {}