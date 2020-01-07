I spent too much on my PC. Threadripper Part out - Nanoleaf - Unifi ACHD

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by SlayVus, Jan 7, 2020 at 6:38 PM.

    SlayVus

    SlayVus Limp Gawd

    Heatware - 11-0-0

    I'm parting out my Threadripper 1950x build. The parts I'm parting out are as listed.

    Preferred Payment Option: Paypal F&F
    Insurance you pay for, will only get the included $100.
    Shipping to contiguous 48.

    qGqFKfu.jpg
    K2vZpht.jpg

    Threadripper 1950x with or without ThermalRight Silver Arrow TR4 with or without Noctua NF-A12x25 PWM - $440 with cooler can fans. $410 with cooler no fans. $350 for just CPU.
    ASUS Zenith Extreme first gen board - $300
    IJArOrO.jpg

    G.Skill F4-3600C16D-16GTZR Samsung B-Die 16GB Kit x 2- $120 for one kit or $220 for both kits.
    uTHoW9w.jpg

    Nvidia GeForce Titan X Pascal(Big P not little) with EVGA hybrid kit and original cooler - $500
    K08UAlY.jpg

    Corsair 2 Maglev 140mm Fans kits x 3 - $20 each kit
    VT9QFh7.jpg

    Phanteks 140mm Aluminum Non-addressable RGB fan ring x5 - $40
    LQwKmi5.jpg

    Nanoleaf Light panels
    FQU5z9a.jpg
    9 Panel Starter Kit with Rhythm plugin - $150
    3 Panel Expansion kit x 7 Kits - $40 per kit
    $400 for the entire nanoleaf system. 30 panels in total.

    Unifi AC HD - $175
    i694Dae.jpg
     
    hazmatic

    hazmatic [H]ard|Gawd

    pm
     
