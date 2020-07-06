I set up a DOS computer today

Old piece of industrial equipment needed its programs reloaded. Power outage and on board battery hadn't been changed in years.



No one at work had kept any old software, but I still have totes of old stuff at home. I find my ibm pc dos 6.3 disks, win 95 CD, win 98 CD, ms dos 5.02 disks etc. I grab a bunch of unlabeled 3.5 floppies in case I need to copy the proprietary software to disk to install.



The crazy thing is, every single one of the 3.5 inch floppies was completely readable. They have sat untouched for 20 years. I didn't think any would work.

I also tried to read some CD-r 's I burned in the late 90s, all of them were good too.



I didn't treat any of this stuff with care, the all this stuff sat in a hot attic for a good 10 years.



Anyhow, if you are still holding on to old media, dont just assume it's no good. Someday you might need C:\>_