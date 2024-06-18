I reported Instructions I created to OpenAI, what will happen?

I'm not going into any detail here. But I had a CustomGPT that could generate illegal content, and completely circumvent the guidelines, also avoiding any automated deletion of content. I reported it to OpenAI, provided them the instructions, the methodology in writing the instructions and further detailing how I did it. It is among the best jailbreaks I've seen, this isn't a brag, just context.

Does anyone have any experience with reporting something they created, will this get me a ban?

And yes, it was bad enough, that I felt I needed to report it, also it functioned like ChatGPT, no persona changes, no hypothetical scenarios, or "simulations".
 
great, you just launched skynet ;)
yeah i guess if they arent happy aboot it you might get banned, but i really have no idea...
 
I'm just hoping that since I did it in good faith, they don't ban me. I'm sure they will find everything I used it for, and think I'm a sick individual, lol.
 
