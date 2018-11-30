I picked up a Soundblaster X Katana soundbar

Wag
It was on sale at Creative's site for $220 so I grabbed one (yes I know it's been $20 cheaper at times but I could never manage to get it).

I'm pretty impressed by it. Definitely sounds much better than my cheapie $40 2.1 setup. My main issue with it though is that it has no headphone switch- you have to unplug it to get the soundbar sound back.

Anyone know how I should configure it in windows? 7.1, 5.1, 2.1? There's no real manual and it doesn't say.
 
djoye
Hook it up with USB, configure it as a 7.1 device and let the software do the rest.
 
Wag
Funny how there's virtually no instructions at all for it.

I set up in windows as 7.1 all large speakers+sub, correct?
 
djoye
The first place I would go after connecting the USB is the Windows sound device configuration. My assumption would be to configure for all large speakers and sub; I assume that the device will then handle all of the crossover frequencies to prevent damage to the speakers.

I would recommend installing the Sound Blaster Connect software:
https://support.creative.com/Products/ProductDetails.aspx?catID=4&catName=Speakers&subCatID=1074&prodID=22919&prodName=Sound BlasterX Katana

The software should let you play with the settings and adjust to your liking.
 
Wag
I downloaded all that stuff. Apparently the control panel lets you load your own presets- you'd think there'd be a user community for them but there's none that I could find.

At any rate it sounds about what you'd expect a set of $200 PC speakers to sound like. Decent enough.
 
djoye
The Creative Labs forum was hacked at some point within the past year and taken offline. I'd be surprised if it returned.
 
Tol
With mine, I swapped in a BIC PL-200 sub (~$250) that I laying around and the sound is fantastic.
 
Wag
I have a sub that came with my old $40 speakers I think is better than the one creative provides.
 
The Cobra
You have to configure the speakers first in the sound portion of the control panel, then configure the creative labs software for your Katana.
 
Comixbooks

Yeah this thing looks pretty solid wasn't sold on the sound bar design but it beats some ugly speakers on both sides of your system :D
 
Wag
It sounds really good considering it only cost $200. I ignore all the lighting stuff, but I suppose it's there if you really want to use it.

It's just unfortunate that Creative doesn't support it (but then again they don't really support any of their products).
 
Comixbooks

Where can I buy it for 200.00 ?? everywhere I see it's 299.00 or slightly under. I'm willing to give this a try because it's different....

Can you turn off the RGB?
 
The Cobra
You can turn it off, leave it a solid color or cycle through and create whatever colors you want.
 
Wag
It goes on sale for $200 every so often. Massdrop has it for this price when it does. I picked it up directly from Creative on Black Friday.
 
Comixbooks

Think I'm going to spring for some Edifiers 350 DB instead the complaints about popping noises has me worried.
 
Comixbooks

How is the directional noise on this thing some say it's good others can't notice it I mean can you hear stuff behind you?
 
criccio
Any proper 2.0 from an actual speaker company will likely sound better than this. I say you're in for a better experience for your money.
 
Comixbooks

I read that Millennials made soundbars popular I know the Audiophile guys hate them.
 
Wag
From a soundbar? No. It does sound good for what it is, but I have limited desk space so it fits in quite nicely with the space I have.

I wasn't expecting audiophile quality from a $200 soundbar but as I said, had I the space for it I would have bought a better 2.1 setup. Still sounds better than what I had.
 
Wag
I don't care what people say, I'm using this with Tidal passthrough and with a little tweaking to the profiles it sounds great. Well worth the $180 I paid for it.
 
IdiotInCharge

I thought I'd said something, but as I didn't say anything, you don't have to care what I said...

What I will say is that when space limited, I wouldn't hesitate to consider a decent soundbar. Granted that'd be a last resort, but I've made do with far worse ;).

Glad you're enjoying it!
 
