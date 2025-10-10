I phone pro max 256gb and apple watch FS

IPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB $500
Apple watch Ultra 2 64 GB LTE $250
Add 20 bucks for PayPal fees and shipping if in America
I left all the protective covering on the watch but I took it off on the phone because I knew people would want to see the screen which is incredibly hard to take pictures of with dust flying around the room I did the best I could looking to ship this out on Tuesday but probably Monday I'm very busy over the weekend I will be shipping second day air in the states from Pasadena Texas
Phone has more often than not 95% of the time been charged wirelessly to save the charging port inserts and outserts from wearing out I do have $100 case for it ish and I believe I have some more screen protectors that you can apply to it when you get it I just have to dig around for it
Apple watch Ultra 2 64 GB LTE $250
Add 20 bucks for PayPal fees and shipping if in America
I left all the protective covering on the watch but I took it off on the phone because I knew people would want to see the screen which is incredibly hard to take pictures of with dust flying around the room I did the best I could looking to ship this out on Tuesday but probably Monday I'm very busy over the weekend I will be shipping second day air in the states from Pasadena Texas
Phone has more often than not 95% of the time been charged wirelessly to save the charging port inserts and outserts from wearing out I do have $100 case for it ish and I believe I have some more screen protectors that you can apply to it when you get it I just have to dig around for it
Attachments
-
20251010_160129.jpg278.1 KB · Views: 0
-
20251010_160037.jpg193.6 KB · Views: 0
-
20251010_160019.jpg192.5 KB · Views: 0
-
20251010_160012.jpg244.5 KB · Views: 0
-
20251010_155802.jpg350.1 KB · Views: 0
-
20251010_155756.jpg566.6 KB · Views: 0
-
20251010_155747.jpg331.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20251010_155742.jpg349.1 KB · Views: 0
-
20251010_155730.jpg498.9 KB · Views: 0
-
20251010_155713.jpg794.4 KB · Views: 0