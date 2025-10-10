  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
I phone pro max 256gb and apple watch FS

Epyon

Oct 25, 2001
1,450
IPhone 15 Pro Max 256 GB $500
Apple watch Ultra 2 64 GB LTE $250
Add 20 bucks for PayPal fees and shipping if in America

I left all the protective covering on the watch but I took it off on the phone because I knew people would want to see the screen which is incredibly hard to take pictures of with dust flying around the room I did the best I could looking to ship this out on Tuesday but probably Monday I'm very busy over the weekend I will be shipping second day air in the states from Pasadena Texas

Phone has more often than not 95% of the time been charged wirelessly to save the charging port inserts and outserts from wearing out I do have $100 case for it ish and I believe I have some more screen protectors that you can apply to it when you get it I just have to dig around for it
 

  20251010_160129.jpg
    20251010_160129.jpg
    278.1 KB · Views: 0
  20251010_160037.jpg
    20251010_160037.jpg
    193.6 KB · Views: 0
  20251010_160019.jpg
    20251010_160019.jpg
    192.5 KB · Views: 0
  20251010_160012.jpg
    20251010_160012.jpg
    244.5 KB · Views: 0
  20251010_155802.jpg
    20251010_155802.jpg
    350.1 KB · Views: 0
  20251010_155756.jpg
    20251010_155756.jpg
    566.6 KB · Views: 0
  20251010_155747.jpg
    20251010_155747.jpg
    331.8 KB · Views: 0
  20251010_155742.jpg
    20251010_155742.jpg
    349.1 KB · Views: 0
  20251010_155730.jpg
    20251010_155730.jpg
    498.9 KB · Views: 0
  20251010_155713.jpg
    20251010_155713.jpg
    794.4 KB · Views: 0
