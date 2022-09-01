I ordered my pc parts... most stuff here but motherboard delayed until next week... i7-12700K ..etc do I need anti bending plate thing?

​

Mostly due to the fact my wife's computer (my old i7-4770K ) is on the fritz / way out ...reboots / crashes and generally is annoying me because I have to go mess with it when it crashes.. I ordered parts to upgrade my current pc ryzen 5 3600 / B550 Aorus Elite /16GB...1TB NVMe drive ..etc so that my wife will thus get the 3600 which actually works which will be super (she also is getting my RX580). I also ordered because I had $500~ in amazon gift cards somehow?I ordered i7-12700K /GIGABYTE Z690 AORUS Elite AX / 32GB Corsair DDR5 5600 / 1TB Samsung 980 gen 4 NVMe drive and I had 2~months ago bought a FE RTX3070 from bestbuy... Annoyingly almost everything game yesterday (besides video card which i have had) except the Peerless Assassin 120 it is coming today I guess... However to my annoyance the motherboard is delayed until next week... oh well.I think the 12700K should be a pretty good improvement on my 3600 ? I decided to go for alder lake because I was tired of waiting and I didn't want to run afoul of any new platform teething issues on AM5 w/ Ryzen 7000 ??On question I have seen some people using / talking about aftermarket "anti bending" plates on LGA1700 how big of a deal is this actually and should I just order one? / does it (?? maybe ...probably??) void the motherboard warranty if you take the stock retention mount off and use these things? also this thermalright one is about $13 but there is apparently a thermal grizzly on that is is $70~ on amazon??? ummmm... is the TG one super better and if so how? or should I just save $13 and not worry about it?