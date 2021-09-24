I need to build a 5600x system, MB & Ram advice

I'm an intel guy but one of my intel parts died and now its time for an upgrade. I'm seeing Ryzen 5600x in the $270 to $280 range and I'm thinking that's the smart move, but what motherboard? Ideally I'd like to be budget friendly but one thing I need is Wifi, AC works but AX would be better.

Oh, yeah, is the Wraith a good enough cooler or should I go aftermarket (again, on a budget). From memory Ryzens overclocking is always limited to 100 to 200mhz for mere mortals and the gains are usually not that much in gaming.

Suggestions appreciated fellas.....
 
