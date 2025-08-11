  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
I need this Gaming Build and i need Help

50isthenewgamer

Jul 25, 2025
I want to build a gaming PC, but I'm having a lot of trouble choosing the right components. I read user recommendations on forums, read reviews, and watch recommendations from influencers on YouTube, but every time I want to follow a recommendation, I read or hear from others that they have problems with it or don't recommend it. This is very confusing for me. Since the market is incredibly large, it doesn't exactly make the search any easier.

I want to build a gaming PC that can do everything, from gaming (which is the most important thing of all) to multitasking.

I'm actually looking for components that, together, create a coherent system that's practically hassle-free (if that's even possible), and as inexpensively as possible, without compromising on quality.

``` My budget would be between €2,000 and €3,000, although I'd be reluctant to pay €3,000. 4K and WQHD gaming shouldn't be a problem. I know I'm asking for a lot, and at a reasonable price, but it doesn't always have to be the most expensive to get the best. It just has to be a perfect match, with no bottlenecks or anything else.
I need a final decision. It will take a very long time, if ever, until I acquire the necessary knowledge. I'm not exactly young anymore.
Thanks for your help and attention.
 
Worst place really as they often push things to get affiliate payments and have little clue on what they are telling people to buy.

4K gaming can be the tough part with many games, but your budget may allow it pending on costs in your area. The real sweet spot is 1440p gaming, cause you can get a powerful rig that could run most, almost all games at full settings to do 1440p with high FPS.

What country are you in and are you ordering all of your parts local or online places?
 
Knowing what games (or types of games) you intend to play might make a difference also.
 
