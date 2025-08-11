I need this Gaming Build and i need Help

I want to build a gaming PC, but I'm having a lot of trouble choosing the right components. I read user recommendations on forums, read reviews, and watch recommendations from influencers on YouTube, but every time I want to follow a recommendation, I read or hear from others that they have problems with it or don't recommend it. This is very confusing for me. Since the market is incredibly large, it doesn't exactly make the search any easier.



I want to build a gaming PC that can do everything, from gaming (which is the most important thing of all) to multitasking.



I'm actually looking for components that, together, create a coherent system that's practically hassle-free (if that's even possible), and as inexpensively as possible, without compromising on quality.



``` My budget would be between €2,000 and €3,000, although I'd be reluctant to pay €3,000. 4K and WQHD gaming shouldn't be a problem. I know I'm asking for a lot, and at a reasonable price, but it doesn't always have to be the most expensive to get the best. It just has to be a perfect match, with no bottlenecks or anything else.

I need a final decision. It will take a very long time, if ever, until I acquire the necessary knowledge. I'm not exactly young anymore.

Thanks for your help and attention.