I need some help choosing what midrange gpu to buy

Hello guys,

it's relatively hard right now to find a good gpu for a decent price. but today I got an offer to go pick up an used Rx5500xt for just 200€.

I think it's a good deal but is the RX5500xt really worth it or should I aim for a different gpu (1660 or 1660 super maybe) ?

I read some mixed reeviews abou the 5500xt online and I'm not sure if it will even fit on my mainboard. I posted my specs as a txt so maybe one of you could help me out.



Thanks in advance and have a nice day